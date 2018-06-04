iOS 12 includes a colorful new wallpaper, download it here for iPhone and iPad

For many people, one of the top changes in a new version of iOS 12 is a new wallpaper. Each year, Apple adds at least one new wallpaper to its gallery of stock images, and this year is no different…

While you can get the iOS 12 wallpaper by running the developer beta on your iPhone or iPad, running the beta comes with its own set of trade offs. Especially with beta 1, you’re looking at various bugs and performance issues, as well as shorter battery life. After all, it is a beta.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the new wallpaper on iOS 11. We’ve dug into the iOS 12 build for iPhone and iPad and extracted the colorful new wallpaper so you can use it without having to run the beta on your daily driver.

The new wallpaper can be found below for both iPhone and iPad. Simply download it to your camera roll and set it as your wallpaper like you would any other image.

What do you think fo the new iOS 12 wallpaper? Read more about iOS 12 in our full announcement post right here.

Be sure to stay tuned to our continually updating news hub for all of the latest news out of WWDC 2018.

