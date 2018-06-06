Conan pokes fun at Apple’s Screen Time initiative with ‘iPhone Basic’ video

Jun. 6th 2018

Conan O’Brien enjoys poking fun at Apple, and the new iOS 12 features designed to tackle iPhone addiction were his latest target …

Apple announced three new measures designed to help limit the amount of time we spend using our phones:

  • Screen Time, to measure phone usage time, and optionally allow user- or parent-set limits
  • Do Not Disturb at Bedtime, which winds down notifications at night
  • Grouped notifications, a much-requested feature to keep notifications under control

The Conan video imagines Apple’s efforts being based on hardware rather than software, offering an iPhone Basic model with no screen.

The late-night talk show host has previously satirized Siri (more than once), Bendgate, AirPods and Samsung’s copying of Apple products – along with Face ID, though that one was making fun of stupid questions about the feature.

iOS 12 is set to release in the fall, with developer and likely public betas rolling out this summer at WWDC. Details are sparse, but we do know that Apple is shelving major features for 2019. The company is said to be focusing on bug fixes and stability improvements, while adding a few small features.

