Apple unveils new Do Not Disturb at Bedtime, grouped notifications, and Screen Time feature to reduce distractions

Apple has announced a host of new features to make it easier to manage distractions and be more intentional with iPhone use in iOS 12. This also includes new parental controls.

To start, iOS 12 will now include a Do Not Disturb at Bedtime feature. This creates a clean and empty notification screen to help users more easily wind down at night.

Secondly, Apple will be bringing a much requested feature: grouped notifications! This will no doubt create a much more manageable user experience.

Lastly, the big new feature that Apple had previously said it would be bringing to help with parental controls and more is called Screen Time.

Screen Time will give users a breakdown of device usage for the last 24 hours or last 7 days.

Notably, parents will be able to use Screen Time for kids to see how they’re using their devices, create ‘allowances’, limit apps, content and control privacy settings.

