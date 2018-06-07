Instantly reshare Instagram Stories that you’ve been mentioned in to your Story

Last month, Instagram rolled out a new feature that allows you to share other people’s posts to your Story as a sticker. Now, if someone mentions you in their Instagram Story, you can reshare that picture or video to your Story.

Up to this point, all you got was an Instagram notification whenever you got tagged in someone else’s Story. If you wanted to share it, you had to screenshot the image and then repost it. That’s a thing of the past now, as Instagram explains:

When someone mentions you in their story, you receive a notification in your Direct message thread with that person — now, you’ll see an option to add that content to your own story. Tap it to see that story as a sticker – you can scale, rotate and position it and add creative tools like text or stickers on to it as well. When your followers see your story, the original poster’s username will appear and will be tappable, so people can explore your friend’s profile as well. Only public accounts can have their stories shared.

If you want to try it out for yourself, the feature should now be live on Android as long as you’re running version 48. If you aren’t, make sure to update the app through the App Store.

