Instagram rolling out ability to share photos directly to Stories as a sticker

In another move to help unify the timeline, Instagram is today rolling out a new feature that lets users share photos from the timeline in Stories.

Not only will you be able to share your own personal photos, you’ll be able to share photos from public accounts directly to your story as a sticker (via The Verge).

Instagram hopes that such a feature will make it easier to promote friends and brands that you like in your story. Any post you share will include the original poster’s username, and a link back to the original post.

Users will be able to share stories by tapping the same paper airplane above a post in their feed that they would use to share a post through Instagram Direct. Now, there’s an additional option to create a story instead. Posts share to stories as a sticker that users can rearrange, resize, and place on customizable backgrounds before posting.

As with most things Instagram is doing, users can disable this option in settings, and private accounts will remain unaffected by this.

The feature will be rolling out on Android today, with an update to the iOS app coming next week.

