Today at Apple launching new design prototyping session to help app developers

Today at Apple is a great program that offers free educational and inspirational sessions. Now, the company will be expanding the available sessions with one aimed at helping new app developers getting started.

Apple’s retail VP, Angela Ahrendts, announced the news in a tweet:

We’re launching a new #TodayatApple session to help aspiring app makers get started with one of the most important steps of the design process — prototyping. The session is based on a popular #WWDC talk. Sessions start later this month

There isn’t any mention of the new session listed on the Today at Apple webpage yet. However, this new developer focused session will likely fall under the ‘Signature Programs’ like Sketch Walks, Photo Walks, and Music Lab sessions. We should learn more about the new offering in the coming weeks.

Is a free basic developer session something that you’d find valuable? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

