Feral Interactive now supports eGPUs for macOS, starting with Tomb Raider game

Feral Interactive, the video games publisher specializing in porting popular PC and console games to Mac, has announced that it has begun offering official support for external GPUs …

The company tells us that the first title to gain this support is part of the Tomb Raider series.

We’re happy to confirm that eGPUs are now officially supported in ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration,’ Lara Croft’s epic Siberian expedition.

A FAQ entry on Feral’s site points players to an Apple support document for details on supported configurations.

eGPUs are supported on MacBook Pro notebooks released in 2016 and later, iMac computers introduced in 2017 and later, and iMac Pro. Your Mac must also have macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 installed […] It’s important to use an eGPU with a recommended graphics card and Thunderbolt 3 chassis. And if you’re using a MacBook Pro, the eGPU’s Thunderbolt 3 chassis needs to provide sufficient power to run the graphics card while charging the computer. Check with the maker of the chassis to find out how much power it provides, and make sure that it’s enough to charge your connected Mac notebook. Recommended graphics cards are listed below: AMD Radeon RX 470, RX 480, RX 570, RX 580, and Radeon Pro WX 7100

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64, Vega Frontier Edition Air, and Radeon Pro WX 9100

While Apple recommends only AMD cards, some gamers are reporting impressive results with unofficial use of NVIDIA eGPUs too.

We recently reviewed the Razer Core X, a $300 eGPU housing which really impressed our external GPU expert Jeff Benjamin.

