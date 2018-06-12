9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Father’s Day Amazon Sale, Kenwood CarPlay Receiver $399, MacBook Sleeves from $8, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker Father’s Day Amazon sale: first discount on Soundcore audio, cables, chargers, more
Bring Kenwood’s In-dash CarPlay-enabled receiver to your ride for $399 (Reg. $550)
This case carries your 13-inch MacBook, iPhone, iPad and more for $8 Prime shipped
Pick up a new MacBook backpack or messenger bag from $11 in Amazon’s Gold Box
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: various Disney films $15, 4K from $5, $1 rental, more
B&H Father’s Day Sale: latest 9.7-inch iPad $299, high-end MacBooks, much more
Best Buy Father’s Day sale has up to $350 off MacBooks, Beats Headphones, TVs, much more
Best Buy launches pre-WWDC Apple sale w/ deals on latest iPads, MacBooks, iPhone, more
Best Buy launches BOGO free iPhone offer on X and 8/Plus
Apple Watch Series 3 now $50 off for Father’s Day, from $279 shipped
Apple HomePod on sale for $300 shipped via Best Buy, open-box $276
Apple’s 21-inch 4K Retina iMac nearly $200 off via Best Buy
Nike takes 20% off clearance items: Dri-FIT, Jordan, FREE Runners, much more
The stellar Monument Valley 2 for iOS gets rare price drop today: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Minimoog Model D synth for iOS he
- Pocket Anatomy 2018 for iOS is now down to just $1 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Grab a two pack of HomeKit-enabled Logitech Circle 2 Cameras for $260 (Reg. $400)
- TOMS for men & women from $30 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Sale
- This aluminum foldable Bluetooth keyboard is perfect for travel at $20 Prime shipped (30% off)
- CamelBak Stainless Steel Water Bottles from $22 Prime shipped (up to 25% off)
- The Force is strong with these new Luke, Leia and Boba Fett LEGO BrickHeadz figures
- GoPro’s Fusion Action Camera gets $100 discount just in time for summer
- Rockport offers 30% off men’s styles + free delivery during its Father’s Day Event
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush from $30 shipped or less (Reg. up to $70)
- Abercrombie & Fitch has all of its shorts for $25 & under just in time for summer
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 2-Outlet & 4 USB Port PowerHub Mini $16, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner Pro, Skater, more
- GAP Factory revamps your wardrobe with up to 70% off sitewide + extra 15% off purchase
- Give your Nintendo Switch a boost w/ Amazon’s Playstand for $5.50 shipped
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Origins $24, Horizon Zero Dawn $8, more
- Men’s Wearhouse Father’s Day promo knocks 50% off shorts, sunglasses & more
- Royal’s Glass/Stainless Steel Electric Kettle now $19 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
- Sony’s highly-rated XB30 Bluetooth Speaker falls to $74 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Bring “expert draft-quality beer” home w/ a Fizzics Waytap for $50 (Amazon low)
- Brooks Brothers Semi-Annual Event: up to 50% off dress shirts, shoes, shorts & more
- Yi’s 1080p Cloud Cam drops to new Amazon low at $40 shipped (Reg. $55)
- Google Play & Hulu gift cards + $5 in free Best Buy credit from $50
- Bring home the iPhone-controlled Sphero Lighting McQueen for $100 (50% off)
- Grab two top-rated TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $35 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Kid’s and baby clothes from under $10 highlight today’s Gold Box
- This Dremel kit just hit its lowest price at Amazon in years: $35 (Reg. $55)
E3 2018 Announcements & Deals:
- Microsoft E3 2018 Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and more
- EA E3 2018 Battlefield V battle royale, Anthem, FIFA 19, more ahead of E3
- Bethesda E3 2018 Fallout 76, Elder Scrolls VI & iOS, Starfield, more
- Square-Enix E3 Showcase details Just Cause 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, more
- Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Beyond Good & Evil 2, more at E3
- Microsoft E3 2018 Deals Xbox One X $400 ($100 off), more
- Sony’s E3 2018 Deals PS4 Pro $50 off, Controllers $40, more
- Sony E3 2018 Digital PSN Deals Last Guardian $15, Last of Us PS4 $10, more
- More E3 2018 stories, news and deals…
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
You can now pre-order Fallout 76 gear, including your very own Pip-Boy 2000
Target’s new ‘Made by Design’ home collection is simple and modern with 750+ items
- Review: Audioengine stays true w/ stellar sound on new A5+ speakers
- Lightform’s first augmented reality projection device offers ‘theme park-level special effects’
- Amazon’s new home line ‘Desert Modern Style’ is affordable and great for summer
- Nintendo has released a new action-puzzle game based entirely on sushi
- ASUS reinvents the laptop trackpad w/ ScreenPad on latest ZenBook Pro 15
- NVIDIA SHIELD TV: The best tech device you’ve probably never used
- Anker teams up with Nintendo to release two new Switch PowerCore portable chargers
- Amazon announces Fire TV Cube, an Apple TV competitor that controls your entire home theater
- Review: Wally Case for iPhone X with a hidden wallet is great for fans of Apple’s leather case
- Mad Max developer unveils new open-world shooter inspired by Stranger Things [Video]
- Amazon Echo Look leaves invite-only beta period, available for all at $200 shipped
- Asus announces new VivoWatch BP sporting blood pressure tracking, 28-day battery, more
- V-MODA’s upgraded Codex Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones, available now
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 is rapidly approaching, here’s everything we know so far
- JVC updates Everio R camcorder lineup with floating 4K and 1080p models
- Hitman 2 just got leaked ahead of E3, here’s everything we know so far
- Mario Tennis Aces isfree-to-play this weekend, a full three weeks before its official launch
- Timbuk2 releases a new collaboration with Pheobe Dahl for the ultimate travel bag
- Cobra launches its latest Drive HD Dash Cams with prices starting at $140
- LG’s new projector sports 4K, HDR, and portability in a unique, mirrorless design
- Have you ever used Amazon’s Prime Pantry service? Why it’s time to start now…