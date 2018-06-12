Apple announces June 29th grand opening of Cotai Central retail store

After raising aquatic-themed banners over the weekend in Macau, Apple has officially announced the grand opening date and time of its newest retail store, Apple Cotai Central.

A new page appearing this afternoon on Apple’s website confirms that the store’s doors will open to customers on Friday, June 29th at 6:00 P.M. The announcement artwork matches the style of the teaser signage currently veiling the building. The page was first noticed by Storeteller.

Apple Cotai Central will be the company’s second store in Macau, opening exactly two years and four days after Apple Galaxy Macau, an indoor mall store featuring a spiral glass staircase. The new location is expected to sport a slightly revised architecture style. Since yesterday, more photos of the structure have been posted to Instagram:

Apple’s last entirely new store to open was Apple Shinjuku in Tokyo, which began welcoming customers on April 6th as the company’s 502nd retail location. Follow along with 9to5Mac’s retail guide for continued updates and photos of Apple Cotai Central’s grand opening.

