‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ dinosaur survival game launches on iOS, free to play [Video]

It’s legitimately incredible what developers have been able to create when it comes to games for mobile platforms. Today, hit PC/console game ARK Survival Evolved has arrived on iOS, and it’s free to play.

In case you’re not familiar with ARK: Survival Evolved, the game launched in early access on PC years ago, and recently expanded to consoles as well. Now, the studio behind the game has brought the same experience to mobile, offering all of the building, crafting, and dinosaur taming from the original. It even features online multiplayer, including cross-play with iOS so you can form a “tribe” with your friends.

Based on the genre-defining adventure from PC and consoles, ARK: Survival Evolved challenges you to survive and thrive on a mysterious island, where you start out alone and unarmed. Gather resources and craft tools to build shelter and hunt. Expand your domain while capturing and taming dinosaurs to do your bidding. Make new friends online, form tribes, and build mighty structures to defend against man and mega-predators alike!

As a game that comes from a PC/console counterpart, it’s a pretty demanding title. On iOS, you’ll need to be running a pretty recent device to get a good experience. ARK is available for the following devices:

iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Mini 4, iPad 5th Gen, iPad 6th Gen, iPad Air 2, and all iPad Pros.

ARK: Survival Evolved is free to play on mobile devices, but the $60 price tag from other platforms is being replaced with in-app purchases. In-game currency purchases run as high as $9.99, and the yearly “Primal Pass” costs $34.99. If you buy that, you’ll get access to better servers and slots on free servers. If you want to give it a shot, though, the game is free to download right now on the App Store.