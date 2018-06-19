Psychology professor says moral panic over Fortnite is misplaced

Fortnite has become one of the most discussed video games in recent memory. Everywhere you go, someone is playing it, talking about playing it, or watching an ad about playing it. We reported earlier this month that it had grown to 125 million users.

What makes this game interesting to me is that everyone from iPhone users to Xbox gamers are all playing it. It seems like the only place it’s not available is on Apple TV. Like any hit game, some people worry about the effects that it will have on people. Chris Ferguson, a psychology professor, says that fears should be placed elsewhere.

Over the past year, countless children and adults have tuned into the game Fortnite,a free-to-play battle royale game that allows players to compete with others around the world. The game is fun and features some cartoonish violence, which has led many to worry about whether such games are problematic.

As society has consumed more violent video games, youth violence rates have plummeted, not increased, and the release of popular violent games is associated with immediate reductions in crime. We’ve known since a 2002 US Secret Service report that mass shooters consume less not more violent media. And the countries that consume the most video games are among the most peaceful on the planet.