Amazon’s kid-friendly FreeTime app hits iOS as Facebook’s Messenger Kids reaches new countries

While Apple is only getting started with its Screen Time feature in iOS 12, both Amazon and Facebook are expanding their kid focused apps.

Starting off with Amazon, rather than limiting kids’ time on devices, they’ve created an app that brings age-appropriate content to children 3-12 years of age (via TechCrunch). For a low price of $2.99 per month, parents can give their children access to movies, TV shows, and 10,000 books, anytime, anywhere. The price allows up to four users across tablets, phones, e-readers, and even smart speakers.

Apple is currently promoting the app on the featured tab of the App Store.

“We launch new products and features as they’re ready,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “We’re excited to bring the FreeTime Unlimited experience to iOS devices, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.”

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is available as a free download on the App Store.

Meanwhile, Facebook is also launching a similar service for its Messenger platform. Called Messenger Kids, the app was available in the US as of last year, and now Facebook is expanding its service to Canada and Peru, which brings support for Spanish and French along with it.

Announced via a press release, Facebook says its focus with this app is to Be Kind, BeRespectful, Be Safe, and Have Fun. The app includes age appropriate stickers, and will have a Google Assistant-esque “appreciation” feature in the future. This feature will “encourage kids to discover and express appreciation for their friends and family.”

Messenger Kids is now available on the App Store in the United States, Canada, and Peru as a free download.

