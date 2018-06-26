Apple launching Schoolwork app for teachers today, integrates with ClassKit apps on iOS 11.4

Apple says its new Schoolwork app for iPad is now available for teachers. The app was first announced back in March at Apple’s education event where it introduced the new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support.

Schoolwork was previously available as a beta app, and now Apple says all teachers will have access:

Now with the free Schoolwork app, available today, teachers can easily create assignments, collaborate one-on-one with students, tap into the power of apps for learning and view and understand student progress.

Schoolwork lets teachers create assignments for students using iPads to learn with apps like iBooks, Swift Playgrounds, GeoGabra AR, Kahoot!, Molecule, and other apps with support for student progress through ClassKit.

More from Apple’s update today:

Schoolwork works alongside the Classroom app, which turns iPad — and now Mac — into a versatile teaching assistant, putting teachers in charge of the technology used in the classroom. Classroom on iPad helps teachers keep students focused on a specific app or website and lets them view student screens during class, share documents with students, assign shared iPads and even reset a student’s password.

Learn more about Apple’s education tools here. The new apps should be available for teachers starting today.

