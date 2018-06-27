9to5Mac Happy Hour 179: iOS 12 public beta, AirPlay 2 speakers, and MacBook keyboard repair program

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the risks and benefits of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave public betas, 9to5Mac’s Sonos Beam smart soundbar review, AirPlay 2 speakers, Apple’s surprise MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repair program, rumors about new AirPods and over-ear headphones from Apple, a possible explanation for AirPower not launching yet, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest predictions, and the end of the Apple Watch Modern Buckle.
- Apple releases first iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad
- How to install the iOS 12 public beta on your eligible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
- First tvOS 12 public beta for Apple TV now available
- First macOS Mojave 10.14 public beta now available for Mac users
- Hands-on: Walkie-Talkie on Apple Watch with watchOS 5 beta 2 [Video]
- Review: Sonos Beam is the perfect smart soundbar for bedrooms and apartments
- Apple finally acknowledges ‘sticky’ keyboard issues on MacBooks, offering free fix and refunds for past repairs
- Bloomberg: Premium AirPods, next-gen HomePod and new over-ear Apple headphones coming in 2019
- Bloomberg: Apple aims to launch AirPower mat by September, runs a ‘stripped down’ version of iOS
- Kuo details ‘notch’ LCD and 2019 iPhone expectations; Face ID iPad Pros, redesigned Apple Watch, cheaper MacBook Air coming
- Apple quietly discontinues Modern Buckle band, first of the original Apple Watch styles to disappear
