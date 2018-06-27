9to5Mac Happy Hour 179: iOS 12 public beta, AirPlay 2 speakers, and MacBook keyboard repair program

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the risks and benefits of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave public betas, 9to5Mac’s Sonos Beam smart soundbar review, AirPlay 2 speakers, Apple’s surprise MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repair program, rumors about new AirPods and over-ear headphones from Apple, a possible explanation for AirPower not launching yet, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest predictions, and the end of the Apple Watch Modern Buckle.

