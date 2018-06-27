9to5Mac Happy Hour 179: iOS 12 public beta, AirPlay 2 speakers, and MacBook keyboard repair program

- Jun. 27th 2018 6:42 pm PT

This week Benjamin and Zac talk about the risks and benefits of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave public betas, 9to5Mac’s Sonos Beam smart soundbar review, AirPlay 2 speakers, Apple’s surprise MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repair program, rumors about new AirPods and over-ear headphones from Apple, a possible explanation for AirPower not launching yet, Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest predictions, and the end of the Apple Watch Modern Buckle.

