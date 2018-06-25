First tvOS 12 public beta for Apple TV now available

Apple has released the first tvOS 12 public beta for non-developers to test on Apple TV. The first tvOS 12 public beta includes support for Dolby Atmos spatial sound and swiping between Aerial screensavers.
tvOS 12 will also include the ability to tap to see where screensavers are filmed, new space screensavers, and more when released this fall.
As a word of warning, tvOS 12 beta is pre-release software and includes known bugs that may affect video playback in apps like Netflix, so proceed with caution.
You can register for the free public beta program here.
