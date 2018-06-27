9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Pencil $76.50, Belkin Apple Watch Gear from $10, Sonos PLAYBAR $629, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab an Apple Pencil for the latest iPads, on sale now: $76.50 (Reg. $99)
Belkin Apple Watch Accessories from $10: Valet Charge Dock $30, bands, more
Sonos PLAYBAR gets rare discount to $629 shipped via Amazon
Save 10% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery via PayPal
Huge gift card deals from 20% off: GameStop, Domino’s, Airbnb, many more
Get even deeper deals on Xbox games & DLC w/ 15% off gift cards from $21
Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4
Sheltered survival game for iOS hits lowest price ever at $2 (50% off)
- Open-world iOS adventure game Cat Quest now matching low at $2 (Reg. $5)
- Grab the full version of Civilization VI for iPad at just $24 (Reg. $60)
- Grab the amazing Alto’s Odyssey for iOS at just $2 today (Reg. $5)
Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: The promise of a voice-controlled future not yet delivered
Review: LG’s latest 27-inch USB-C 4K monitor is great for Mac users w/ HDMI, HDR, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
eBay takes 20% off home goods, sporting gear and more w/ this code
- Add smarts to your front door w/ 3rd Gen. August Lock for $135 shipped
- Canon’s 4th of July sale is packed w/ deals on cert. refurb DSLRs, more
- This USB-C hub brings HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A and more to your MacBook: $38 (Reg. $55)
- Smartphone Accessories: Olloclip iPhone 7/8/Plus Core Lens Set $30 shipped, more
- Yamaha’s 5.1-Ch. AirPlay A/V Receiver with Alexa support falls to $238 (Reg. $320
- Replace your AirPort router w/ NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh Network: $250 (Reg. $300)
- Amazon 1-day Casper Mattress Sale with up to $200 off various sizes/bundles
- Build your own laptop w/ Kano’s Computer Kit now down to $130 shipped, today only
- Upgrade to a dual sensor, motion-activated Moen Faucet today at over $100 off
- Outfit your home w/ a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $37 (Reg. $55)
- Nomad kicks off summer outlet sale on Apple-friendly accessories: Watch Stand $22.50, more
- Bring home a Vitamix 5300 Blender in red for $250 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $530)
- Monoprice takes up to 33% off select Z-Wave Plus Smart Home accessories from $19
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: The Room Old Sins, Rusty Lake Hotel, more
- Bring home Edwin, an iPhone-enabled rubber ducky for $30 (25% off), today only
- Levi’s celebrates the start of summer with an extra 40% off all sale styles
- Sphero’s battle-worn BB-8 + Force Band down to $60 at Amazon (Reg. $90)
- M-Audio’s BX5 Active Studio Monitor drops to $75 shipped, today only (Reg. $150)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Monster Hunter World from $30, Assassin’s Creed Origins 25, more
- Pottery Barn’s Premier Event offers up to 70% off furniture, decor, lighting & more
- TUMI Two-Day Flash Event takes an extra 20% off luggage, wallets, briefcases & more
- Xbox One S 1TB + extra controller & 2 games for $295 shipped ($100 off)
- Record 4K underwater w/ this action camera kit at just $44 shipped on Amazon
- Lucky Brand 4th of July Sale is live w/ 40% off everything you need for summer
- The North Face Summer Sale has deals as low as $16 on outerwear, t-shirts, shorts, more
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands
- Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Oculus’ new TV experience lets you watch Hulu & Netflix on a virtual 180″ bezel-less display
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- HBO launches new voice-controlled Westworld game for Alexa devices
- Our top recommended gear for new parents from $8
- Everything needed to make beach days even better under $30
- GE debuts its latest Z-Wave Plus Dimmer Switch with capacitive touch control and more
- Get ready to take control of Westworld as game hits iOS and Android this week
- Nintendo demos a dual-Switch mode giving a very unique style of gameplay
- Review: Kano’s Computer Kit is an intuitive and charming way to learn how to code
- Rabbit Charger gives new meaning to ‘rabbit ears,’ charges 2 devices at once
- LEGO debuts new 203-piece Millennium Falcon cockpit as this year’s SDCC-exclusive set
- 9to5Toys’ Best of E3 2018 Awards
- Nyko’s new Labo-like cardboard kit lets you assemble an arcade cabinet for your Switch
- The best smart home remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more