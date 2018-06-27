Beautiful iPad Pro concept imagines slim bezels and rounded display, Face ID and ‘iPhone app’ multitasking

Designer Álvaro Pabesio, who previously shared a slick ‘macOS 11’ concept, is out today with a fresh iPad Pro concept. Included in his clean vision of the product are iPhone X-like rounded display corners, Face ID, a new multitasking option to pull up iPhone apps and more.

While we’ve seen a few renders of an almost full-screen iPad Pro, this new concept may be the most beautiful and fleshed out to date.

Starting with the almost bezel-less display, this concept sees an 11.9-inch display fitting in the same footprint as the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Naturally, to make this happen it sheds the Home button for minimal bezel that looks uniform around the device, no notch here.

As for Face ID, Pabesio imagines a second generation True Depth camera to bring upgraded capabilities like recognition for four faces, horizontal recognition, and greater range.

Another upgrade with this concept sees dual 12MP rear cameras, bringing Portrait Mode to the iPad for the first time.

In the below image we also see what looks like a glass enclosure for the rear, maybe a touch darker than the current iPhone X space gray.

Another notable addition is a slick mutiltasking feature that brings floating iPhone apps to iPad Pro via Continuity.

What do you think? Do you like the look of rounded corners on an iPad? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Be sure to check out the entire concept here.

