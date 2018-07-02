GarageBand for iOS now works with Apple’s new Schoolwork app

Apple has today released an update to GarageBand for iOS and it adds a few notable changes to the app.

The biggest feature is support for the new Schoolwork app, adding the ability to assign activities, Handouts, and more. The update also lets users view note labels on any Touch Instrument’s music keyboard.

Aside from that, Apple says it has squashed a few bugs and the app is more stable overall.

GarageBand is available on the App Store as a free download. GarageBand for macOS was recently updated with new Drummers, sounds, free Artist Lessons, and more.

Here are today’s release notes:

Adds support for Schoolwork including Handouts, app activities, and the ability for students to submit completed assignments as a GarageBand project

Allows you to view note labels on any Touch Instrument’s music keyboard

Provides stability improvements and bug fixes

