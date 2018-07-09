Four new Apple ads portray the iPad as the easier way to handle notes, paperwork and travel [Videos]

Right after a new iPhone X ad extolling the virtues of Face ID, Apple has posted four new short iPad ads. These present the iPad as a better way to handle notes, paperwork and travel …

The paperwork ad shows workers in cubicles struggling with masses of papers, while an iPad owner sits in their garden amending a lease agreement using an Apple Pencil to highlight some sections and cross out others.

‘iPad + Notes’ shows school students dropping huge binders on their desk and flicking through them, while the iPad owner has a clean desk. They are quickly able to pull up the right note, and to again use the Apple Pencil to annotate it.

‘iPad + Travel’ shows airline passengers flying coach struggling to continue working on their laptops during the meal service, while the iPad owner simply lifts the device and continues with the creation of their presentation.

Finally, ‘iPad + Stuff’ is also travel-focused, showing people cramming stuff into their bags, while the iPad owner has their sketchbooks, city guides, podcasts, books and checklists all stored on their device.

All four ads feature the Apple Pencil, drawing attention to the ability to use it with the $329 iPad. Small-print in the ad notes that the Pencil is available at extra cost.

The videos are currently showing up on Apple’s asian and middle-east YouTube channels, and are likely to make it to the US one shortly. Check them out below.