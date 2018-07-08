Apple shows off iPhone X w/ Face ID in humorous game show ad [Video]

Apple today has shared its latest iPhone X. This one, like many of the ads we’ve seen so far, focuses on Face ID and how it can be used to log-in to third-party applications. Head below to watch it…

Apple’s latest iPhone X ad is just over 1 minute and 30 seconds long, entitled ‘Memory.’ In the video, a game show contestant is quizzed on the password to his bank account. While he struggles to remember it and almost loses the game, he’s able to use his iPhone X to log into the app and subsequently is victorious.

Apple says the moral of the story here is that remembering your password doesn’t have to feel like a memory challenge:

Remembering your password doesn’t have to feel like a memory challenge. With Face ID on iPhone X, your face is your password.

Today’s ‘Memory’ ad is just the latest in Apple’s series of iPhone X ads focused on Face ID. In the past, ads have highlighted Apple Pay, the convenience of Face ID, and much more.

Watch today’s new ad below and let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

