Apple continues to tout Apple Pay in latest iPhone X + Face ID ad [Video]

Apple’s barrage of iPhone X ads continues today with yet another focused on Apple Pay on the iPhone X with Face ID. This ad focuses on using Apple’s mobile payment platform to pay for a grocery trip…

This fast-paced ad is entitled “Groceries” and comes in at 12 seconds in length. Apple touts that the iPhone X with Face ID allows you to “Apple Pay and done” with incredible ease.

“With iPhone X you can pay for groceries with a glance. Apple Pay and done,” the company says in the video’s description.

Today’s video marks the third Apple Pay-focused ad that Apple has rolled out in recent weeks. The company began this campaign with a longer spot that showcased the ease of Apple Pay with Face ID on the iPhone X. The second ad focused on peer-to-peer payments with Apple Pay Cash.

