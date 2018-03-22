Apple shows off the ease of Apple Pay with iPhone X & Face ID in new ad [Video]

Apple is continuing its release of iPhone X ads today with a new video focused on using Face ID to quickly make purchases with Apple Pay. The whimsical new ad highlights how Face ID and Apple Pay makes impulse purchases even easier…

Throughout the ad, the iPhone X user travels through various stands at an outdoor market, using Apple Pay to buy a hat, a new suit, and much more. While you don’t see the Apple Pay checkout process every time, you do here the incredibly satisfying sound effect from the Face ID authentication process.

The ad is set to the song “Back Pocket” by Vulfpeck, with a Chase Freedom credit card being used for checkout – which conveniently is offering 5 percent cash back on select Apple Pay purchases through the end of this month.

Apple’s latest iPhone X ad comes just a week after the “Unlock” video that touted using Face ID to unlock your device.

What do you think this iPhone X + Face ID + Apple Pay ad? Watch below and let us know down in the comments!

