iPhone & iPad: How to get the official Apple user guides for free

Whether you’re new to iPhone or iPad, or just enjoy having the official user guides from Apple as a reference, having them on hand can be useful for yourself in addition to helping others.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple makes its official user guides available for free in digital formats. You can find physical copies from various third-parties ranging from around $10-$25 on Amazon, but the free official iBooks guides have some benefits.

Aside from being the official guides from Apple, these guides are updated over time as the company releases new software and changes come to iPhone and iPad. Another big benefit is the iBooks are quickly searchable.

Note: It can be helpful to have the user guide you’d like to read on a secondary device if possible so you can reference it as you use the device you’re learning about.

iPhone & iPad: How to get the Apple official user guides for free

Follow the corresponding link to the free iBook user guide for iPhone or iPad You can download the free iBook user guide on Mac, iPhone, or iPad After clicking the link above, follow the prompts to download the free user guide with iBooks

Follow along with the walkthrough below for more specifics:

Tap Open on your iPhone or iPad to pull up the user guide in iBooks. Next tap Get, you may need to enter your Apple ID and password. Once the user guide is downloaded to your device, you can select Read as shown above.

On Mac, the process will look a bit different, but is just as straightforward. Once iBooks opens after clicking the link, choose download on the left hand side underneath the user guide cover image.

On iPhone or iPad, once the user guide is downloaded into iBooks, it should automatically open, tap Read one more time.

Don’t forget to tap the screen in iBooks to reveal the menus to look at the table of contents, change fonts, and search the user guide. Look for the magnifying glass in the upper right corner to search.

Notably, on page two you can jump to a guide tailored to your specific device as shown below.

While it’s often handy to have these user guides downloaded to your device, you can also use the web versions.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: