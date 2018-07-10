Snapchat now lets you browse and apply thousands of user-created selfie filters

Last year, Snapchat launched its Lens Studio app, that allows anyone to create custom AR filters, with a later update offering a series of selfie filters. Options include face paint, distortions, a custom baseball cap, and the addition of 2D and 3D objects.

Today Snapchat lets you check out what other users have created, and apply any of them to your own photos …

The Verge reports that there’s no shortage of lenses available.

Lens Explorer will appear in the carousel of lenses that pops up when you tap the camera screen. You’ll then be able to browse some of the more than 100,000 lenses created to date, as well as being able to view public stories that have been created using them. If you like one, you can swipe up on a snap and unlock it for your own use.

The feature is currently iOS-only.

The site says that the lenses you’ll see are personalized, based on a number of factors. No details were revealed other than the fact that one of them is your location.

The company says that lenses built using the apps have been viewed more than 2.5 billion times.

It was revealed yesterday that Snapchat is also working on a new visual search feature, able to identify objects, songs, barcodes and more.

