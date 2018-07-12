Fortnite season 5 adds all-terrain kart and new places to explore with it [Video]

Epic Games has just updated Fortnite with Season 5, providing an all-terrain kart and some reasons to use it …

A brand new vehicle has been added: the All Terrain Kart or ATK. Grab your squad and cruise the map in style! Viking ships, desert outposts, and ancient statues have appeared across the island. Hop in an ATK with your squad and uncover all new mysteries and locations.

Auto-fire has also been added as an option in the iOS game – you can toggle it on and off in the settings menu.

Epic continues to turn the game into a more complete world, this time adding the option of playing basketball or golf with your friends. Playground mode is, however, being switched off today pending a complete revamp.

Of course, Epic is also hoping to take more of your money with a new Season 5 Battle Pass available as an in-app purchase, offering 100 levels and more than 100 new rewards.

Fortnite is a freemium download from the App Store.

Check out the Season 5 trailer and Battle Pass promo video below.