Latest Apple Pay promo offers $10 off at StubHub

Apple continues to offer weekly deals for iOS-based shopping when using Apple Pay as your payment method. Apple just emailed out their new weekly promo, and you can get $10 off in the StubHub app when your purchase is $100 or more.

Apple Pay is my favorite way to pay for anything. It seems like credit card breaches are a monthly occurrence, and using Apple Pay is the best way to protect yourself. If you’ve never used it, we’ve got a great walkthrough to help you set it up. The first thing you’ll need to do is check to see if your bank supports it.

Once you get Apple Pay setup, check out the StubHub app. This promotion ends on August 1st, but this doesn’t mean the event has to occur by then (you could buy concert or sports event tickets for later in the year).

* To redeem, enter code “APPLEPAY-10” at checkout.

