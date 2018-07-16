How to fix stuck MacBook and MacBook Pro keybaord

It can be a frustrating experience to have the butterfly keyboard become unresponsive due to dust and other seemingly tiny debris. While it’s great that Apple introduced a service program to fix affected keyboards for free, would you like to try to fix your stuck keys at home? Follow along below…

Whether you’d like to get your butterfly keyboard working again in the short-term before taking it in for a repair or want to do a little preventative maintenance, it’s useful to know how to clean the butterfly keyboard and fix any keys that are stuck.

Notably, we just learned that Apple has also added a silicone gasket underneath the keys that gives the 2018 MacBook Pro models a softer feel, but will no doubt prevent debris building up as well.

How to clean the MacBook and MacBook Pro butterfly keyboard

Hold your MacBook at a 75-degree angle (upright but not quite vertical) Use compressed air or a manual blower on the keyboard, in a left-to-right motion Rotate your MacBook to its right side and spray the keyboard again, from left to right Repeat the action, this time with your MacBook rotated to its left side

Here are the photos that Apple uses to help describe the process:

If you’re still having issues with your butterfly keyboard, the next best step is to get in touch with your closest Apple Store or AASP for a free fix for eligible MacBooks.

Here are the models that are covered under the service program:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

