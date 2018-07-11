While many will argue that Siri on macOS needs a lot of work, it is still useful in some situations. In certain scenarios, you’ll want to use a keyboard shortcut to invoke Siri, especially since macOS is not capable of doing hands-free “Hey Siri” just yet.

Follow along to learn how to set a custom keyboard shortcut for Siri in macOS.

macOS: How to set a custom Siri keyboard shortcut

Head into System Preferences > Siri. Under Keyboard Shortcut, select Customize… Now type in the key combination you’d like to use for your Siri shortcut.

Now, that keyboard shortcut will forever be set to Siri, unless you change it of course. Maybe in the future, Apple will introduce a Mac capable of hands-free “Hey Siri” or possibly watchOS 5’s completely hands-free Siri with no trigger word required.

