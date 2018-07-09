Mac: How to set default web browser

- Jul. 9th 2018 12:01 am PT

View Comments

Safari is a popular browser choice for those who live in the Apple ecosystem. All your tabs sync across all devices, you can pick up where you left off on other devices with Hand Off, among other things.

However, every user is different and sometimes you’ll want to choose a different web browser for various reasons. Follow along to learn how to do so on your Mac.

Mac: How to set default web browser

  1. Fire up System Preferences, and then click on General.
  2. You’ll then see a selection box to choose your default web browser. By default, this will be Safari, but if you have other browsers you’d like to pick, simply tap on the box, and choose your browser of choice. Now, when you tap a link in Mail, Messages, Notes, or wherever else, it will now open in said browser instead of Safari.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of both notebook and desktop computers ranging in screen size from 12-inch to 27-inch to headless Macs.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.