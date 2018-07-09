Safari is a popular browser choice for those who live in the Apple ecosystem. All your tabs sync across all devices, you can pick up where you left off on other devices with Hand Off, among other things.

However, every user is different and sometimes you’ll want to choose a different web browser for various reasons. Follow along to learn how to do so on your Mac.

Mac: How to set default web browser

Fire up System Preferences, and then click on General. You’ll then see a selection box to choose your default web browser. By default, this will be Safari, but if you have other browsers you’d like to pick, simply tap on the box, and choose your browser of choice. Now, when you tap a link in Mail, Messages, Notes, or wherever else, it will now open in said browser instead of Safari.

