iPhone & iPad: How to use guided access to limit use to one app

iOS 12 is bringing new software called Screen Time to help users better understand and manage device use. But what about if you need to restrict an iPad or iPhone to just one app? Whether for your business, organization, or just your kids, follow along for how to use guided access.

If you’re using an iPad or iPhone in a public setting for your business or organization, there are many times it can be valuable to keep your device locked to one app. This can also be handy for parents, teachers, and more. When using iPad as a kiosk or another similar situation, pairing guided access with a locking iPad mount or a more traditional iPad mount can be a great solution.

In addition to restricting use to one app, you can even disable specific areas of the touchscreen by drawing on the screen.

iPhone & iPad: How to use guided access to control app use

Open Settings and tap on General Choose Accessibility Swipe down and tap Guided Access and toggle it on (you can set up a passcode now or later) Open the app you’d like to limit use to Triple-click the Home button (or Side button on iPhone X) to start Guided Access Set your parameters and tap Start in the top right corner

For more details, follow along with the walkthrough below:

As shown in the images above, triple-click again and enter your passcode to change settings or exit Guided Access at any point.

