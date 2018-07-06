A small detail Apple changed in the transition from iOS 6 to iOS 7 and beyond is On/Off Labels. In the old days, Apple enabled On/Off labels by default and now that’s no longer the case with iOS’ modern, more flat approach.
Follow along to learn how to turn them back on…
iPhone & iPad: How to enable On/Off labels
- Head into Settings > General > Accessibility.
- Under VISION, you’ll see a toggle for On/Off Labels.
- Switch that into the on position.
While this is purely an aesthetic change, it’s a nice welcome for those who prefer to have slightly more depth in the operating system.
