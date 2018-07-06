iPhone & iPad: How to enable On/Off Labels

- Jul. 6th 2018 12:01 am PT

A small detail Apple changed in the transition from iOS 6 to iOS 7 and beyond is On/Off Labels. In the old days, Apple enabled On/Off labels by default and now that’s no longer the case with iOS’ modern, more flat approach.

Follow along to learn how to turn them back on…

How to enable On/Off labels

  1. Head into Settings > General > Accessibility.
  2. Under VISION, you’ll see a toggle for On/Off Labels.
  3. Switch that into the on position.

While this is purely an aesthetic change, it’s a nice welcome for those who prefer to have slightly more depth in the operating system.

iPad

Apple is continuing its efforts to market the iPad as a PC replacement and is available in four Retina display screen sizes: 7.9, 9.7, 10.5, and 12.9-inch.
iPhone

Introduced in 2007, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world.
