A small detail Apple changed in the transition from iOS 6 to iOS 7 and beyond is On/Off Labels. In the old days, Apple enabled On/Off labels by default and now that’s no longer the case with iOS’ modern, more flat approach.

Follow along to learn how to turn them back on…

iPhone & iPad: How to enable On/Off labels

Head into Settings > General > Accessibility. Under VISION, you’ll see a toggle for On/Off Labels. Switch that into the on position.

While this is purely an aesthetic change, it’s a nice welcome for those who prefer to have slightly more depth in the operating system.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: