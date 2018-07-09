Have you ever shot off an email and awaited a reply only to realize you didn’t enter the email address correctly? As it happens, iOS has a simple solution to help prevent that experience.

There’s an easy way to create a custom filter to alert you when an incorrect address is used before sending an email on iPhone and iPad, and it’s quick to set up.

iPhone & iPad: How to make sure you don’t send email to the wrong addresses

Open Settings, swipe down and tap on Mail Swipe down again and tap on Mark Addresses Enter the addresses for the most popular email services and your place of work (example: @icloud.com, @gmail.com, @yahoo.com, @9to5mac.com, etc.) Anything not entered will show up in red when composing email in the iOS Mail app

After you add some address domains, you’ll see the “On” next to the Mark Addresses feature as shown above.

Now when you go to compose an email in the iOS Mail app, any incorrectly entered addresses will show up in red instead of blue, shown below in the image on the far right.

Odds are good the red text will look so out of place, you’ll catch the mistake before sending your email.

