First launched with the iPad Pro back in 2016, Apple’s True Tone display technology has made its way to the latest iPhones, and most recently its 2018 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros. Follow along for how to turn this feature on and off.

True Tone is a useful feature that tries to automatically create the best viewing experience in various environments. Here’s how Apple describes the feature.

Automatically adapt display to make colors appear consistent in different ambient lighting conditions.

However, there are some times you may want to turn the feature off as having True Tone turned on means auto-brightness is also on by default.

How to turn True Tone on and off for macOS and iOS

macOS

Open System Preferences Click on Displays Check the box on or off next to True Tone

iOS

Open Settings Swipe down and tap on Display & Brightness Tap the toggle next to True Tone to turn the feature on or off

True Tone is available on the following devices:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd gen

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

2018 MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar

2018 MacBook Pro 15-inch

