How to turn True Tone on and off for macOS and iOS

- Jul. 13th 2018 12:00 am PT

View Comments

First launched with the iPad Pro back in 2016, Apple’s True Tone display technology has made its way to the latest iPhones, and most recently its 2018 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros. Follow along for how to turn this feature on and off.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

True Tone is a useful feature that tries to automatically create the best viewing experience in various environments. Here’s how Apple describes the feature.

Automatically adapt display to make colors appear consistent in different ambient lighting conditions.

However, there are some times you may want to turn the feature off as having True Tone turned on means auto-brightness is also on by default.

How to turn True Tone on and off for macOS and iOS

macOS

  1. Open System Preferences
  2. Click on Displays
  3. Check the box on or off next to True Tone

iOS

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap on Display & Brightness
  3. Tap the toggle next to True Tone to turn the feature on or off

True Tone is available on the following devices:

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd gen
  • iPad Pro 10.5-inch
  • iPad Pro 9.7-inch
  • 2018 MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar
  • 2018 MacBook Pro 15-inch

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 11.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your Mac and iOS devices.
macOS

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

EarBuddyz

EarBuddyz

Awesome AirPods and EarPods covers that create a snug fit!
Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Ugreen Apple Watch and iPhone charger

Included integrated Watch charger and MFi Lighting cable