Those who live outside of the United States are typically accustomed to setting clocks to 24-hour time. However, that is not the default in the U.S.

Fortunately, Apple gives the option on all of its platforms to set 24-hour time, regardless of region. Follow along to learn how to flip the switch…

How to set 24-hour time on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch & Mac

On iPhone & iPad:

Head into Settings > General > Date & Time. Simply flip the 24-hour time switch.

On Apple Watch:

In the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, head to Clock. Flip the 24-hour time switch into the on position.

On Mac:

Fire up System Preferences > Language & Region. Under Time Format: click on 24-hour time.

Having the preference is always nice. It’s even better when the option isn’t tied to a specific region like it is on certain platforms. While it’s highly subjective, 24-hour time can be much easier to read.

