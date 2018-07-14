Apple Maps is debatably the most popular navigation app on iOS due to it being the default application. One thing that tends to get thrown under the rug is secondary destinations. This feature lets you add pit stops such as gas stations, fast food restaurants, etc. to Apple Maps without ending your primary destination.

Follow along to learn how….

How to add secondary destinations in Apple Maps while navigating

While already in navigation mode on iPhone, swipe up from anywhere on the bottom portion of the screen. Tap on either Gas Stations, Breakfast, or Coffee. A list will appear with options near your area. Simply tap on them and add it to navigation. Give it a few seconds and Apple Maps will begin routing you in that direction.

Secondary destinations are super useful, especially if you’re traveling in a big group. It allows you to add a pit stop without needing to quit your current navigation.

