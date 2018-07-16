macOS Mojave developer beta 4 for Mac now available, supports 2018 MacBook Pro

macOS Mojave developer beta 4 is now available for testing. The new beta includes support for new 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models. As always, we’ll dig through the latest beta version and highlight all the changes between the first beta and the latest beta below.

New in macOS Mojave

macOS Mojave includes a system-wide dark mode; a new dynamic desktop wallpaper type; Stacks for organizing files on your desktop; a new Gallery view and Quick Actions in Finder; more actions available in Quick Look; new screenshot and screen recording features; Continuity Camera for snapping photos on iPhone for use on Mac; News, Stocks, Home, and Voice Memos apps; a new Mac App Store; and much more.

In beta 2, we saw these changes:

Mac App Store can now be narrower now, ideal for smaller displays

Maps now uses dark map in Dark Mode

New in beta 4?

Apple highlights one bug with the new MacBook Pro modes:

On MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) models, adjusting screen brightness settings might not take effect.

