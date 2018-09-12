Moment releases first MFi battery case for iPhone Xs/X with shutter button & more

[Update: Even though the Xs and X share same dimensions, the company is waiting to test their Battery Photo Case with iPhone Xs as part of the MFi certification process. Once that is complete they will let customers know if the case is officially compatible.]

Moment has released its Battery Photo Case for iPhone X that includes a variety of notable features. In addition to seamless compatibility with the company’s high-quality lenses, it’s the first MFi battery case for X, features a Lightning port, wireless charging, two-stage shutter button, and more.

Moment launched a Kickstarter campaign over a year ago to bring the Battery Photo Case and more to market. After raising over $750,000 on a $500,000 goal, the Battery Photo Case for iPhone Xs/X is now available for $100.

Highlights

Two-stage camera shutter button

Half-press to find a crisp focus and full-press to capture

3100 mAh battery charges your iPhone Xs/X wirelessly

Shutter button works in the Moment App or in the iPhone Camera App

Great for selfies or almost epic action scenes (yes that’s a thing)

The button sits just below the surface of the case, so you won’t accidentally capture any unwanted pocket shots. Lint and darkness doesn’t trend well on Instagram

The Battery Photo Case is made of a rubber TPU to give a great grip as well as solid protection for your iPhone. Since it’s the first MFi battery case for iPhone Xs/X, it utilizes the Lightning port to recharge the battery, while it wirelessly charges your iPhone X when being used.

It also works with all of Moment’s new lenses like the wide, telephoto, macro, superfish, and the upcoming Anamorphic lens.

What makes this power case truly unique are its photography features. Capture better action photos (and selfies) using the electronic, DSLR-like shutter button. Shoot longer with additional battery. Drop your case without concern when your wrist or neck strap is attached to the bottom. Securely attach any of our New Moment Lenses, adding a new perspective to your phone camera.

For those who don’t need the extra battery, Moment has some cases that work with iPhone X/sX starting at $30. Moment is expecting to have cases available for the iPhone Xs Max and XR by November.

Moment also has the Battery Case for iPhone 7/8 and iPhone 7/8 Plus.

For those looking for a basic battery case for iPhone Xs/X that supports Qi wireless charging, Amazon’s choice is ZeroLemon’s Slim Juicer for $40.

