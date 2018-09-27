Apple releases Logic Pro X 10.4.2 and MainStage 3.4 with new features and plug-ins

Apple today released Logic Pro X 10.4.2 alongside MainStage 3.4 on the Mac App Store with a number of new features and enhancements. Head below to see what’s new.

Both updates bring a long list of new improvements including the ability to relocate the apps’ Sound Library to an external storage device, while MainStage gets a few big features that previously came to Logic. One of those updates for MainStage is the inclusion of new sounds and features in the Sound Library itself and the app also gets access to a few notable new plug-ins (full list below) that were previously launched for Logic users.

Both Logic Pro and MainStage users will also find updates for Apple’s Alchemy synth included in the new updates.

You can download the updated versions of Logic Pro X 10.4.2 and MainStage 3.4 on the Mac App Store now. Check out full release notes for Logic Pro X 10.4.2 and MainStage 3.4.

A full list of what’s new in both apps is below:

What’s New in Logic Pro X 10.4.2

The Sound Library can be relocated to an external storage device

Smart Tempo can analyze tempo data across multi-track recordings to define the Project Tempo

Imported multi-track stems can follow or define Project Tempo

Smart Tempo now analyzes the tempo of MIDI performances recorded without a metronome

Alchemy provides drag and drop hot zones that let you select re-synthesis and sampling options while importing audio

Alchemy allows numerical editing of parameter values

Dragging one automation point over another now aligns them vertically

New mixer mode allows channel strip fader and pan controls to be used to set send level and pan

Automatic Slurs can be applied to selected notes in the Score Editor

Add a photo to track or project notes to help remember key session details or studio hardware settings

This update also contains numerous stability and performance improvements

What’s New In MainStage 3.4

Sound Library

The Sound Library can be relocated to an external storage device

2 vintage brush kits for Drum Kit Designer

More than 800 new loops in a variety of instruments and genres

New Visions library for Alchemy adds 150 cinematic presets

Plug-Ins

ChromaVerb is a sophisticated new algorithmic reverb with a colorful, interactive interface for creating rich acoustic spaces

Space Designer offers a new design and a scalable, Retina interface

Step FX adds rhythmic multi-effect processing using 3 powerful step sequencers and an X/Y pad

Phat FX makes your tracks bigger and bolder using 9 effects that add warmth and punch to your sounds

The Vintage EQ Collection provides 3 accurate models of vintage analog EQs from the 1950s to the 1970s

Studio Strings and Studio Horns are deeply sampled, realistic ensemble instruments with custom articulation controls

Mellotron is now available as a standalone instrument plug-in

Retro Synth now offers 18 different filter models

The length of individual steps in the Arpeggiator plug-in are adjustable

Loopback now applies a small crossfade at each loop cycle to reduce the likelihood of clicks or other audio artifacts

Alchemy

Alchemy provides drag and drop hot zones that let you select re-synthesis and sampling options while importing audio

Alchemy allows numerical editing of parameter values

Alchemy adds 12 new synthesized formant filter shapes

Alchemy now offers a side chain input that can be used as a source for envelope followers

Alchemy includes an automatic time align feature for improved morphing

New additive effects in Alchemy expand the options for filtering and modulating sound

