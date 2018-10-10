Apple revamps affiliate program for Apple Books, offering increased rates for authors & more

Apple is updating its affiliate program today for the rebranded Apple Books. And with that, Apple is making some changes for authors and publishers that will make it easier to distribute on the platform.

We’re very excited to announce the launch of Apple Books which now replaces iBooks with the release of iOS 12. Our books app has been entirely redesigned to make discovering and enjoying books and audiobooks effortless.

Firstly, and the more obvious change is Apple is updating all of its badges, switching from “Get it on iBooks” to “Get it on Apple Books”. This applies to all labels such as downloading or pre-ordering books, in all languages.

For authors and publishers, Apple is introducing a new Apple Books Marketing Toolbox. This allows publishers and authors easily create links, add a logo, app icon, or a basic text link. This tool is available here.

To celebrate the new launch, Apple is giving authors an invitation-only promotion to the affiliate program. The promotion will give higher commission on qualified book sales. Learn more about that here.

To celebrate the launch of Apple Books, we're offering a new, invitation-only promotion for authors in the affiliate program. To apply to be a part of this promotion and earn special, increased commissions on qualified book sales on Apple Books, please visit the author program page for more details.

This is an unusual move as Apple recently effectively removed the program for apps, in-app purchases and developers, making it worthless for some affiliate program members.

