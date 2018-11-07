Apple investigating issue causing ‘steep consumption declines’ in Podcast reporting

Some podcasters are reporting that they are seeing a steep decline in listenership, specifically when using Apple’s Podcast Analytics tool.

In an email to podcast creators today, Apple says that it is aware of the issue and is currently investigating it as “they do not match playback data in Podcast Analytics.”

Apple also says that shows submitted between November 16 through the 26, as well as December 21, 2018 through January 2, 2019 will see a delay longer than the typical 5 business days. Podcasters looking to submit new shows should plan accordingly.

Site Manager Reporting We have received reports of steep consumption declines in reporting. We are investigating these figures as they do not match playback data in Podcast Analytics. Holiday Submission Schedule If you plan to release new shows on Apple Podcasts in November or December, be aware of the following periods of delayed submission activity: November 16, 2018, to November 26, 2018

December 21, 2018, to January 2, 2019

Shows submitted during these windows may not be available within our regular timeframe of five business days. Plan accordingly and submit any new shows with this in mind.

Podcastasters, are you seeing a decline in numbers from Podcast Analytics? Let us know in the comments below.

