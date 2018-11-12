Bang & Olufsen rolling out AirPlay 2 updates over coming months

After announcing its support earlier this year, Bang & Olufsen is finally rolling out its AirPlay 2 updates for select speakers over the next few months.

The premium audio brand was planning to roll out AirPlay 2 support in September, but delayed it because it “was not good enough” so it decided to do a “step by step release” over the next few months.

B&O says AirPlay 2 and its multi-room functionality will be rolling out to 10 existing speakers as a free over-the-air update sometime within the next 6 weeks. This includes the Beoplay M3, Beosound Shape, Beosound 1 (1st gen), Beosound 2 (1st gen), Beoplay A9 and many more.

Three speakers, the Beosound 1 & 2 with Google Assistant, and Besound Edge will be launching with AirPlay 2 out of the box. The full list of AirPlay 2-compatible B&O speakers can be found here.

Via FlatpanelsHD

