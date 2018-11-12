Facebook is currently down for U.S. East Coast users [U]

[Update: Facebook access is back up for most affected users.]

Many Facebook users are seeing the social media service as currently inaccessible. Issues appear limited to the East Coast of the United States.

At the time of writing many users are noticing Facebook being unavailable on the web and mobile, seeing error messages like the image above.

Facebook notes that it is aware of the outage and is working on restoring access as soon as possible.

We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.

Facebook is down. We are free. — Phineas (@Phineas) November 12, 2018

When you come to Twitter to check if #Facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/2BXQDryTXj — Roberto Acosta (@racostaJourno) November 12, 2018

