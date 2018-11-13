Snapchat launches new Friendship Profiles, Bitmoji merchandise for the holidays

As it faces mounting pressure from the likes of Instagram and Facebook, Snapchat is rolling out an update today with a focus on friends. Starting today, users can now view “Friendship Profiles” within the Snapchat app, while the company is also introducing Bitmoji stories and Bitmoji merch…

As can be seen in the below screenshot, Friendship Profiles are Snapchat’s way of rivaling social profiles on other platforms. On a Friendship Profile, users can see all of the messages and links that have been saved in conversation with a specific user, that user’s location on Snap Map, and more.

Interestingly, Snapchat is not making Friendship Profiles public. Instead, they will only be visible to other friends when looking at an individual or in group messaging. Users can simply tap on a friend’s Bitmoji to view their Friendship Profile.

Snapchat says Friendship Profiles will begin rolling out to users around the world “over the coming weeks.”

In each Friendship Profile, you’ll find the images, videos, messages, links, and more that you and your friends have saved in Chat, all in one place. Friendship Profiles make it easy to find your favorite memories and the important information you’ve saved over time. It’s the fastest way to find the highlights of your friendship. Friendship Profiles celebrate your relationships in a private way–each Friendship will only be visible to you and the person (or Group!) that you are friends with on Snapchat.

In addition to Friendship Profiles, Snapchat also announced a pair of new Bitmoji initiatives today. First are Bitmoji Stories, which the company says are comic strip stories that will appear in the Discover feed starting today. These Bitmoji Stories will be personalized, with friends of specific users making appearances.

Additionally, Snapchat is launching Bitmoji merch today – as seen above. This is a new platform through which Snapchat users can purchase products such as t-shirts, mugs, shower curtains, phone cases, and more with Bitmoji ‘Friendmojis’ on them. That is, these products will feature your Bitmoji and a friend’s Bitmoji as a design, with Snapchat marketing these as the perfect holiday gift.

Read more about today’s announcements in Snapchat’s full blog post.

