iPad sketching app ‘Paper’ updated with second-gen Apple Pencil support

Paper, the popular sketching app for iPhone and iPad, has today been updated with optimization for the latest iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Starting today, users of the second-generation Apple Pencil can take full advantage for the device’s new double-tap functionality.
While some applications have added their own in-app settings and options for double-tap Apple Pencil controls, Paper keeps things basic by adhering to the built-in iOS options. This means that double tapping on the Apple Pencil in Paper will perform the action you’ve picked in the Settings app on your iPad:
Just choose the behavior you’d prefer directly in iOS Settings:
- Switch to the eraser
- Switch to the last used tool
- Show the color palette
In case you’re curious, Paper is also updated to take full advantage of the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro display sizes, meaning there are no black bars letterboxing the app’s interface.
Paper is a free download, with in-app purchases, on the App Store.
