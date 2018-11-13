iPad sketching app ‘Paper’ updated with second-gen Apple Pencil support

- Nov. 13th 2018 6:12 pm PT

Paper, the popular sketching app for iPhone and iPad, has today been updated with optimization for the latest iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. Starting today, users of the second-generation Apple Pencil can take full advantage for the device’s new double-tap functionality.

While some applications have added their own in-app settings and options for double-tap Apple Pencil controls, Paper keeps things basic by adhering to the built-in iOS options. This means that double tapping on the Apple Pencil in Paper will perform the action you’ve picked in the Settings app on your iPad:

Just choose the behavior you’d prefer directly in iOS Settings:

  • Switch to the eraser
  • Switch to the last used tool
  • Show the color palette

In case you’re curious, Paper is also updated to take full advantage of the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro display sizes, meaning there are no black bars letterboxing the app’s interface.

Paper is a free download, with in-app purchases, on the App Store.

