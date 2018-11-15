Third iOS 12.1.1, macOS 10.14.2, tvOS 12.1.1 beta and second watchOS 5.1.2 beta now available

Roughly a week since the second beta, Apple is now pushing out its third beta for iOS 12.1.1, tvOS 12.1.1, and macOS 10.14.2. The company is also rolling out the second beta for watchOS 5.1.2.

This release will likely fix bugs and issues with the initial X.1 releases of all these operating systems. iOS 12.1 brought support for new emojis and Group FaceTime.

For watchOS 5.1.2, we’re expecting more complications to be added to the Infograph and Infograph Modular faces, including Messages, Mail, Home, and more.

For iOS 12.1.1, Apple has refined the FaceTime app with an improved camera switching UI, and brings back the ability to take Live Photos as well as updated the Apple Watch app icon to look more like Apple Watch Series 4.

Are you updating to the latest betas? Let us know in the comments below!

