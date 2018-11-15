Stitcher for Podcasts on iOS adds Waze integration, CarPlay improvements, more

The Stitcher app for iOS has today been updated to version 9.1.1. The update brings new features including integration with Waze, CarPlay improvements, offline mode fixes, and more.

The headlining feature of today’s update is integration with Waze. With this integration, you can now access Stitcher playback controls while you’re in the Waze app. This means you don’t have to leave the app and miss out on turn-by-turn directions to manage podcast playback.

Other improvements in this update are related to CarPlay, offline listening, and more. There’s also support for higher quality show art and improved handling of live streams during navigation interruptions.

Here’s the full change log:

Stitcher is now integrated with the popular navigation app Waze! When using the Waze app for directions you can now control Stitcher playback without leaving your navigation screen. Additionally, when you are in the Stitcher app you’ll be able to see turn by turn directions from Waze. Take it for a spin today by tapping the Audio icon in the Waze app! Also: Better offline mode handling

Fixes for remembering your Sort order on lists

Improvements to CarPlay, MySpin, BMW, and Ford integrations

Fix to prevent losing Favorites podcasts in some rare offline-mode cases

Higher quality show art

Improved handling of live streams during navigation interruptions

Various bug fixes

Stitcher is a free download on the App Store with in-app purchases.

