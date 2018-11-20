Olloclip launches Connect X lens clips for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, works with 10 lenses

After releasing a Connect X multi-device lens clip compatible with both iPhones and Android smartphones, Olloclip is out today with specific models for iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

The new Olloclip Connect X clips are custom designed to fit the exact specifications of the 2018 iPhone lineup.

“We take pride in our ability to quickly adapt to new technology and in turn offer compatible products to our customers within a reasonable amount of time,” said Todd Williams, global sales director at olloclip. “The three new iPhone clips ensure that consumers can seamlessly capture the perfect group selfie or panoramic view as soon as they have a new iPhone.”

The clips make your iPhone compatible with most of Olloclip’s Connect X lenses with one caveat.

The Telephoto Essential Lens is not recommended for use with the rear-facing camera on the iPhone XR, XS or XS Max. However, our Telephoto Pro works great with these devices.

Here are the recommended Connect X lenses to use with the new iPhone clips:

The Connect X clip for iPhone XR runs $20, while the model for XS and XS Max goes for $30.

Check out more lenses and accessories from Olloclip on its Amazon storefront and its website.

