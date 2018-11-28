Apple releases fourth developer beta of macOS 10.14.2 to testers

Apple this evening has released the fourth developer beta of macOS 10.14.2. The release comes two weeks after the third beta release. The fourth beta of iOS 12.1.1 has not yet been released.

macOS 12.14.2 focuses primarily on bug fixes and performance improvements. iOS 12.1.1 brings improvements to the iPhone XR, FaceTime, and additional watchOS complications. It’s unclear when we might see the fourth beta of iOS 12.1.1 and the third beta of watchOS 5.12.

macOS 12.14.2 beta four is available to testers now via System Preferences on the Mac. Are you running the latest macOS beta on your machine? Let us know if you spot any changes down in the comments.

