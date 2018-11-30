Pokemon Go launching long-awaited player vs. player battles update ‘soon’

After previously announcing that it would add a PvP mode to Pokemon Go before the end of the year, Niantic is today teasing that the new player versus player action will be arriving “soon.”

More than two years after the release of the popular title, this will be the first time Pokemon Go will be featuring its long-awaited PvP mode.

As spotted by TechCrunch, Niantic shared a few tweets today promoting the upcoming feature. While it didn’t give a release date, the final tweet of four says:

Get prepared… Trainer Battles are coming soon to Pokémon GO! # GOBattle

The tweets don’t give away much else, but we do get a peek at gameplay with a still image.

Between Niantic’s Anne Beuttenmüller, the company’s head of marketing saying the new mode would roll “at the end of this year” and this series of tweets saying it will be coming “soon” it’s likely we’ll see the update in the coming days or weeks.

This could certainly give Pokemon Go a boost during the holidays when lots of new devices will be given in addition to many people having extra time for gaming. It could also see the company sell more of its accessories like the Pokemon Go Plus wearable.

Pokemon Go is a free download from the App Store and Play Store.

