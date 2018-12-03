iHome launches Alexa-enabled vanity mirror and bedside alarm clock with smart buttons

iHome has today announced two new speaker products with built-in Alexa support. The new vanity mirror includes 10x magnification, Bluetooth speaker, and a USB charging port. The new bedside alarm clock comes with a dimmable LED, programmable smart buttons, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

iHome detailed the two new Alexa-enabled products in a press release today. First is a 9-inch, feature rich vanity mirror.

Ideal for a variety of cosmetic needs, the iCVA66 is the new flagship model of iHome’s very popular line of high-quality, feature-rich vanity mirrors. It was designed to easily fit on vanities or bathroom countertops and makes preparing for the day — or night out — a breeze.

Vanity Mirror Highlights:

Integrated Alexa voice assistant and support for thousands of Alexa Skills

Full-color LED lighting with high- and low-light setting

9-inch double-sided distortion free mirror with 1x and 5x magnification

3.5-inch removable 10x detail mirror

Durable metal construction and premium materials

Battery-saving timer circuit turns light off after 15 minutes

Bluetooth audio with speakerphone controls

Integrated media controls with talk/end button

1-amp USB port charging port (charging cable not included)

The second new iHome product with Alexa built-in is the Bedside Clock.

The latest in bedside alarm clock technology, the iAV14 harnesses the power of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and delivers it in a sleek and compact alarm clock form factor. Featuring iHome’s proprietary snooze button for Alexa, users can get a few more minutes of sleep by pushing the snooze button or asking Alexa.

Bedside Clock Highlights:

Built-In Alexa voice and Alexa Skills support

Programmable Smart Button to access stations, playlists, answer calls, control smart home devices and more

Dimmable LED clock display with Wi-Fi time sync

Reson8 speaker technology for excellent clarity and with deep bass

6 watts total output

The Vanity Mirror is priced at $180, while the Bedside Clock comes in at $100. Both are available now on Amazon as well as iHome’s website. iHome also notes that both new products work great with its iHome Smart Plug that offers both Alexa and HomeKit support.

For those looking for a HomeKit enabled mirror, Philips recently added the Adore Lighted Vanity Mirror to its lineup of Hue products.

While Amazon is adding Apple Music support to its Echo speakers via a new Alexa Skill, support for third-party hardware like iHome is still unannounced and may arrive down the road, if it does at all.

For more on smart home products, be sure to check out our recent gift guide and HomeKit weekly series.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: